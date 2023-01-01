PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $846,242.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 12,538 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at $739,485.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $846,242.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

GHY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,237. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

