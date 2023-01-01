Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,022,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 3,375,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
Shares of PIFYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 76,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.63.
About Pine Cliff Energy
