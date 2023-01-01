Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,022,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 3,375,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PIFYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 76,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

