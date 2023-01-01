Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Reaches $60.00 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $60.00 million and approximately $70,348.28 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001856 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00222872 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056565 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,070,774 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

