Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001854 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $60.06 million and $40,293.45 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00224295 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056627 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,072,406 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

