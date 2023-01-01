Pocket Network (POKT) Price Tops $0.0561 on Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $57.18 million and approximately $611,694.93 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

