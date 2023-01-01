PotCoin (POT) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $378,304.10 and $20.54 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00427381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018087 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

