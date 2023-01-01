Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the November 30th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POAI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 147,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,917. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology ( NASDAQ:POAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,578.95% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

