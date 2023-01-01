Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,521. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.50.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.241 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

