Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $278,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,469,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

