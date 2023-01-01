Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 2,272 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $293,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.20. The company had a trading volume of 562,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.11. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

