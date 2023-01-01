Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 44.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 816,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,244,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,336,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

