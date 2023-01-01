Prom Price Hits $3.80 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Prom token can now be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00022905 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $69.28 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00036884 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018110 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00227206 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.80716303 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $4,780,443.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

