Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $69.95 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00023151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $69.95 million and $4.70 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00227141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.77791967 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,649,731.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

