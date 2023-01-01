PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 612,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.75. 81,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,884. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $130.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.
PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 133.83% and a negative net margin of 191.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.
