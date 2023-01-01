QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) 1-Day Volume Tops $281,621.46

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00009244 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $281,621.46 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.55996278 USD and is down -10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $304,927.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

