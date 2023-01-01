Qtum Achieves Market Cap of $191.29 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00011077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $191.29 million and $24.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.98 or 0.07217320 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00030967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00065105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007529 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,475,724 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

