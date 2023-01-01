Qtum Market Cap Hits $193.71 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00011199 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $193.71 million and $25.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.48 or 0.07220643 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00031452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007588 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,476,284 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

