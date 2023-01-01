QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.5% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.