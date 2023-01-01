Quantfury Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,167.44 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.76 or 0.00052885 BTC on major exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $87.56 million and $4,167.44 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.75262646 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,167.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

