Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 246,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 90,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,009,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 161,873 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DFAI opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

