Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 612,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,644. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

