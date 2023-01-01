Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,883 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 486,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 479,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RCD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.79. 20,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,684. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $103.95 and a twelve month high of $158.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

