Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.98. 670,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.86 and its 200 day moving average is $362.01. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.