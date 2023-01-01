Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Qutoutiao Stock Performance

Shares of QTT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qutoutiao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Qutoutiao at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

