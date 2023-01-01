Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $54.16 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $54.16 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.26 or 0.01487858 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008506 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017837 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00035194 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.14 or 0.01721814 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000960 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

