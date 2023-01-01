Radio Caca Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.72 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $53.39 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.93 or 0.01490035 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008485 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00017982 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00035497 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.01721899 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.