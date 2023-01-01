Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Up 29.8% in December

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,400 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 339,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rani Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 16,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $100,955.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,218,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,886,996.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rani Therapeutics news, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 16,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,955.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,218,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,886,996.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $51,096.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,697,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,371,793.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 144,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,152. 52.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,845,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 317,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $742,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RANI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. 56,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $291.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

