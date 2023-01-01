Rarible Market Cap Tops $22.12 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Rarible has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $22.12 million and approximately $325,381.48 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00009251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

