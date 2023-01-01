Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 264,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,858. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

