ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,283.02

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $3,283.02 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00420552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00031158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

