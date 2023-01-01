Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Short Interest Up 92.2% in December

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relativity Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Relativity Acquisition by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RACY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. 55,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Relativity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

