Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Down 26.0% in December

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 719,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.2 %

RS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.44. 186,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,740. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.54.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,208 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.