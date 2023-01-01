renBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.05 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. renBTC has a market capitalization of $66.05 million and approximately $31,054.19 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $18,452.05 or 1.11446365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

