Render Token Market Capitalization Tops $102.22 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Render Token has a total market cap of $102.22 million and $21.83 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

