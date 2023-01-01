Request Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Request has a total market capitalization of $84.78 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036867 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00227021 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08515824 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,782,171.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

