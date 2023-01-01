Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $707,063.70 and approximately $16,647.41 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00036181 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00227145 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00139382 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,387.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.