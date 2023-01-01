Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $707,044.44 and $15,931.61 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

