RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $131.27 on Friday. RLI has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.45 and a 200 day moving average of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.95 million. RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $7.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.12%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 41.5% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 23.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 17.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

