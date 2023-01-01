Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $215.93 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $1,287.31 or 0.07775070 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $215.93 million and $1.70 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,735 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,286.88046147 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,604,917.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

