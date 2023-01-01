Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Trimmed by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Roku by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Roku by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Roku by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $241.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

