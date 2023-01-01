RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.83) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($52.13) to €50.50 ($53.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($58.51) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($56.38) to €54.00 ($57.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,086. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

