Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.48 or 0.00039003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $135.06 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00111314 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00191118 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059753 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.24807575 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

