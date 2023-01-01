Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 241,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 27,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.53.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

