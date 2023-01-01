Sage Rhino Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Intel stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

