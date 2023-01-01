Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,102,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,999,000 after buying an additional 278,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

