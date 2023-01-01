Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.21 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.91.

