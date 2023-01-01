Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

