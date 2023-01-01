Sage Rhino Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,870,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,370,002. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Bank of America cut their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

