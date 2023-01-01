Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WOPEY opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

