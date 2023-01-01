Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 129 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $223,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $559.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $672.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

